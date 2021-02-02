Do you ever wonder what hides under the ice of a frozen Maine pond? Have you ever closely witnessed the springtime explosion of amphibian life that follows winter? Join Maine master naturalist and photographer Edwin Barkdoll from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 for a live Zoom exploration of life under the ice, culminating in the annual spring amphibian emergence and migration. The program is free and open to all, and is sponsored by the Belfast Garden Club.

Dr. Edwin Barkdoll’s presentation will consist of photographs and video, accompanied by a talk. It will examine many creatures, from nearly microscopic crustaceans to the shy salamanders and boisterous frogs that emerge after ice breakup. Questions will be welcome and answered as time allows at the end of the program. Expect to leave and never look at a frozen pond with quite the same eyes!

Dr. Barkdoll earned a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania in 1987 and a VMD degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine in 1995. He was a veterinarian in Ellsworth from 1996-2019. A resident of Surry, he now enjoys combining his expertise in science with his skills in photography.





Register in advance for this Zoom presentation by clicking on the link on the Belfast Garden Club website (BelfastGardenClub.org). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the meeting.

The Belfast Garden Club has promoted the creation and care of public gardens and presented speakers to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening for more than 90 years. The 2021 programs include topics about conservation and the environment. For more information, visit BelfastGardenClub.org.