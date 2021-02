GREENVILLE — The Holy Family Catholic Catholic Church will be livestreaming various services at https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/WFsdJo/ZrFyQHAsOFv/S4ZhhRsAjyM_5?preview=1.



The link is also available on the Holy Family Catholic Church Facebook page with the following schedule: Adoration 4 p.m. Friday, Mass 4 p.m. Saturday, Mass 8 a.m. Sunday and Daily Mass at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.