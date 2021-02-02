Central High School, East Corinth
Second quarter honor roll
Grade 12, high honors: Matthew Albert, Emma Frost, Patrick Gonyer, Colby Kelley, America Noonan, Ambur Perkins, Nicholas Pino, Gabrielle Polk, Olivia Rice, Jaddah Swett, Ivan Tibbetts and Liam Velgouse; honors: Tayla Caruso, Megan Cormier, Hannah Crocker, Simon Dunfee, Sophia Dunn, Nathan Hamilton, Megan Hathaway, Alex Hewitt, Noah Kepple, Cassidy King, Mackenzie LaBlanc, Brooke Lunt, Tabitha McClure, Tiana McDougall, Hayden Nutter, Colby Paquette, Deacen Pomeroy, Gabrielle Poulin, Acadia Reece, Caleb Richmond, Mahalia Smith, Megan Subjoc, Autumn White and Ty Wright.
Grade 11, high honors: Vincent Cassells, Emily Champney-Brown, Alexis Gibson and Amber Reed; honors: Annie Bickerstaff, Grace Campbell, Sage Cole, Alexyss Curtis, Courtney Doughty, Ashley Douglass, Kaden Downs, Elizabeth Edgerly, Britni Grant, Drake Hallett, Cassidy Hanson, Miah Ireland, Loran McAlpine, Nicholas Schlipstein, Sally Smith, Gavin Toussaint and Julia Viani.
Grade 10, high honors: Kennen Bean, Koby Bean, Justin Butler, Hailey Cash, Sydnee Cohen, Brynn Goddard, Maci Hazlett, Owen Knowlton, Emily Mitchell, Kyle Richmond, Cassandra Smith, Rylee Speed, Justice Thompson-Gilley, Alexis Whitty and Ethan Whitty; honors: Ethan Bean, Marissa Bryant, Ronald Campbell, Angelina Comeau, Jacob Cousins, Tara Curry, Hailey Demmons, Michael Dunn, Aliyah Goldsmith, Brandon Izaijs, Ashlee Johnston, Andrew Lyman, James Lyman, Emma McIntyre, Kaleb Mudgett, Gabriel Murphy, Brayden Palmer, Rachael Panther, Ryan St. Peter, Raolin Willis, Theodore Winterbottom and Annarose Yvon.
Grade nine, high honors: Ashlee Boobar, Chloe Daigle, Cassie Gonyer, Sydney Gray, Novie Ivey, Zachary King, Madison Pinkham, Hannah Rogers, Makenzie Rushlow, Lindsey Stevens, Kamryn Tyrrell and Samantha Ward; honors: Madison Brawn, Sean Cassells, Brye Clark, Brynn Clark, Kendall Hanson, Kolton Kimball, Ethan Ladd, Hailey Louk, Abigail Munson, Madison Stanley, Connor Thayer, Leigha Thompson, Kacey Tyrrell and Colin Wheeler.