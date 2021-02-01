University of Maine men’s basketball freshman Wol Maiwen of Auburn has decided to transfer, according to his Sunday posts on social media.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 185-pound forward, who played his high school basketball at Edward Little High School, had played in seven of UMaine’s first nine games this season. He averaged 1.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while playing 9.6 minutes per game. He also dished out six assists in his limited duty.

Maiwen had seen most of his action off the UMaine bench during the team’s last three games, averaging 18.3 minutes over that span. He scored a career-high eight points in 23 minutes during the Black Bears’ most recent contest, an 88-60 loss at the University of Vermont on Jan. 17.





UMaine, 2-7 overall and 2-6 in America East play, has been idle since then due to COVID-19 concerns. The Black Bears are slated to resume their schedule Feb. 13-14 at home against Binghamton.

Maiwen was a Bangor Daily News All-Maine first-team choice in both 2018 and 2019, leading coach Mike Adams’ Edward Little club to the 2018 Class AA state championship and a trip to the Class AA North final as a senior a year later.

He spent the 2019-20 season at Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Massachusetts, before opting to attend UMaine this year.