Brewer High School girls basketball coach Chris Horr said Monday night’s game against Bangor was the first time in his seven seasons that the Witches had a height advantage over the Rams.

Bangor more than compensated with its superior quickness and that was the difference as the Rams triumphed 60-42 at the Brewer High gym.

Sophomore point guard Emmie Streams poured in a career-high 23 points, dished out six assists and made five steals to lead Class AA Bangor (3-0).





“She makes that team go. She is the real deal,” Horr said of Streams, who watched nailed open 3-pointers, took the ball to the basket or drove and dished off.

Junior guard Laela Martinez, a transfer from Baltimore, contributed 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Despite the margin of victory, it was a five-point game in the third period. But the Rams closed out the quarter with a 12-6 run and used an 11-3 burst to open the fourth quarter to sew up the win.

Streams, who was more of a facilitator a year ago, said she worked hard on her shooting over the summer. The emergence of guards like Martinez and freshman guard Lily Chandler (six points) helped her to expand her game.

“Since we have more guards this year, I can move around a lot more instead of being just a point guard,” Streams said.

“We have the ability to handle the ball. That is a real strength of ours,” Bangor coach Jay Kemble said.

The Rams’ inside game has taken a hit this season with Abby Fleming opting to work instead of of play her senior year and sophomore forward-center Abbie Quinn sidelined by a broken wrist.

But the Rams were tenacious in their player-to-player defense, forcing numerous of turnovers with their swarming style of play.

Bangor also outrebounded Brewer 28-25.

“We work well together,” Martinez said of her chemistry with Streams. “We all did a great job passing the ball around and finding the open man.”

The Witches played 1-2-2 and 2-3 zones to try to neutralize Bangor’s speed, but Horr said his team didn’t control the glass.

Senior Libby Fleming, Abby’s twin, finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals for Bangor while senior Maggie Cowperthwaite and sophomore Taylor Coombs each corralled six rebounds as did freshman Amelia Quinn, who is Abbie’s sister.

Class A Brewer (2-3) was led by junior Drew Johnson, a transfer from California who wound up with 11 points, a game-high eight rebounds and two steals. Josie Pece chipped in with seven points and six rebounds, Jenna McQuarrie produced six points and three rebounds, Kelli DiCarlo netted six points and two rebounds, Trea Broussard had six points and Mariah Roberts contributed four points and three rebounds.

Streams scored eight consecutive points for Bangor to cap a 9-0 stretch late in the first half before Johnson’s 3 closed out the half. Her 3-pointer jumpstarted Bangor’s 12-6 run in the third period.