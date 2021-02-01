The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Roy Hitchings of Camden is a former CEO of Pen Bay Medical Center.

Recent national polls show that 72 percent of Republicans don’t trust the 2020 presidential election results. This belief has been cited as a major reason for the deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.





How have such a large number of us, whatever our political affiliation, come to share such a conviction? Perhaps it’s because former President Donald Trump himself repeatedly said it was so, and this was loudly echoed in the opinions of conservative talk show commentators (e.g., Rush Limbaugh) and on their websites.

If, as you read this, you count yourself among such believers in the “Big Steal,” I’d like to ask you to take a moment to examine some facts that might encourage a change of mind.

First, all 50 states have certified the legitimacy and accuracy of their election results. Thirty of our 50 states have Republican-controlled legislatures and 27 have Republican governors. That means that Republicans in each of these states found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Second, Trump and his allies have filed 62 lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging the legitimacy of the election. None of these, including both cases filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, has resulted in a decision overturning the outcome of the vote in any state. The vast majority of these lawsuits were filed in the six pivotal states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Republicans control the legislatures in five of these six states, and it’s these legislatures that make and monitor the voting laws in their states.

Third, Trump-appointed Republican Attorney General William Barr stated that there was no evidence of widespread fraud.

Recounts of ballots in Georgia (two, including one by hand count) and Wisconsin confirmed that Trump lost and Joe Biden won.

Finally, President Biden won the popular vote by more than 7 million.

As just noted, governors and state legislatures, most of which are Republicans or under Republican control, have joined our courts at all levels in clearly confirming that Biden has been legally elected our president. In light of this overwhelming, fact-based evidence, I ask those who might continue to doubt the validity of our November election to reconsider.

Perhaps we can then agree that Biden is, indeed, our president, legitimately elected according to the rules of our Constitution and laws. Taking that important step will help us to begin the healing, to begin the difficult, yet vital, dialogue on what we need to do to address our nation’s wounds and to care for each other as a nation united.