Statewide via Zoom — The Maine Food Convergence, a collaborative of five Maine food and climate networks, is convening organizations, networks, and groups in a series of interactive virtual networking events in February and March. A wide variety of Maine food system colleagues will gather to focus on:

Top priorities in the Maine food system identified through 2020 Regional Dialogues;

Collective group work and action planning; and





Systems that support ongoing collaboration

The Convergence stands apart from other virtual events for a unique focus on relationship building and facilitated storytelling led by the Maine Environmental Changemakers Youth Network, Maine Youth for Climate Justice, and Maine Wabanaki REACH. Participants will hear from new voices across the Maine food system and co-create action plans for working together across the intersections between Maine’s food, climate, and justice movements. Racial Equity and Justice of Bangor will provide a framework for centering diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the Convergence. This is the beginning, as the Convergence aims to build long-term structures for greater collaboration and collective impact.

Learn more and register today for one or more of the following tracks:

Track A From Farm & Sea: Expanding Local Markets; Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Track B Farming and Fishing: Abundance, Equity, and Resiliency; Wednesdays 2-5 p.m. and

Track C Healthy Food: Breaking Down the Barriers; Thursdays 4-7 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to attend all three sessions of their chosen track, as well as the opening and reconvening events. Find the full schedule here https://www.mainefoodconvergence.org/statewide-convergence

Stipends and scholarships to support participation are available. For more information, please contact mainefoodconvergence@gmail.com.