BANGOR — Get sweet treats for your Valentine this year. The Hammond Street Congregational Church, corner of Hammond and High streets, is having a virtual sweet treats sale. Gift boxes are filled with an assortment of homemade candy, cookies and fudge along with whoopie pies, cupcakes and brownies to make a sweet treat valentine.

Please call 207-942-4381 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or order online at https://hammondstreetchurch.org.