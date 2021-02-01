DAMARISCOTTA – First National Bank recently announced that it has made donations totaling $16,500 to 28 food pantries in the bank’s market area to celebrate the launch of its new program, Dream First Community.

Dream First Community supports local businesses while helping tackle food insecurity in Maine. When a customer shops using their First National Bank VISA Debit Card at partner local merchants, First National Bank donates money to local area food banks and customers become eligible to win gift cards to their favorite local businesses.

“First National Bank is grateful for the critical services that our food banks provide our neighbors in need. To us, there is nothing more important than keeping things local,” remarked Tony C. McKim, president and CEO. “Dream First Community helps us move our communities forward, together.”





The 28 food pantries include: Area Interfaith Outreach Food Pantry in Rockland, Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Belfast Soup Kitchen, Boothbay Region Food Pantry, Bread for the Journey in Warren, Bread of Life Food Pantry in Swan’s Island, Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, Come Spring Food Pantry in Union, Ecumenical Food Pantry in Bangor, Friendship/Cushing Food Pantry, Garrapy Food Pantry in Eastport, Help Yourself Shelf in Wiscasset, Irene Chadbourne Food Pantry in Calais, Little Free Food Pantry in Vinalhaven, Loaves and Fishes in Ellsworth, Magic School Bus from Healthy Peninsula in Blue Hill, New Harbor Food Pantry, Newcastle Ecumenical Food Pantry, Salvation Army Food Pantry in Bangor, St. George Community Cupboard, Thomaston Interchurch Fellowship, Together Place Food Pantry in Bangor, Tree of Life in Blue Hill, Waldoboro Food Pantry, Westside Food Pantry in Southwest Harbor, Wiscasset Food Pantry and Woodland Community Food Pantry in Baileyville.

To find a complete list of participating merchants visit www.DreamFirstCommunity.com.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot Counties. For more information about First National Bank, please call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.