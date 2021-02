FORT KENT — The following birth was recently announced at Northern Maine Medical Center:



Oullette– A boy, Kendrix Lee Ouellette born to Steve Ouellette and Miranda Allen of Wallagrass on January 25, 2021.l Maternal grandparents are Terri Allen of Mapleton and Andy Allen of Easton. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Diane Ouellette of Fort Kent.