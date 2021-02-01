CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of audience-free livestreams continues Friday, Feb. 5 with a 7:30 p.m. concert by John and Rachel Nicholas. The SoundCheck show will be streamed from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

John and Rachel Nicholas relocated to Midcoast Maine in 2012 and have steadily made a name for themselves with their soulful harmonies and stellar songcraft. The couple have forged their own Americana style, combining folk, rock and elements of blues and R&B. Two of their songs were first runners up in two categories of The Great American Song Contest in 2009; and five years ago, their album “House Of Dreams” spent weeks as one of WERU’s top-played CDs.

Music fans also know John and Rachel as part of The Lowdown with fellow singer-songwriter David Dodson and bassist Mike Nickerson; and as perennial performers at the Sweet Chariot Music Festival. The duo’s new CD, “Learning How To Walk,” is due for a late spring release.





The show is sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Next up is jazz fusion by the Scott Cleveland Duo on Feb. 12. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.