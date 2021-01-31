Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

What will happen next time?

The president’s behavior on Jan. 6 presents a serious problem for the U.S. government and all Americans. Members of both major parties and independents concur President Donald Trump’s behavior and actions were im peachable offenses. However, because of the timing, many Republicans opine that Trump should not be impeached because he is no longer in office. Democrats say his behavior on Jan. 6 while in office warrants impeachment.

As a registered Republican, I’m beginning to wonder just how dumb our elected Republican leaders think we are. Trump said he could commit murder in New York City and get away with it. This time he bears responsibility for five deaths in Washington, D.C., and our elected representatives say, because of timing, he should not be prosecuted.





As a supporter of law and order, the question seems simple. If the offense violated the Constitution and the law, the violator should be prosecuted. Deciding whether he is president of the United States or a private citizen is a moot point. But it needs to be one or the other, there is no middle ground. Delaying the decision only creates “the next time.” The use of timing in the presidential term as a defense is not a defense. Republican leaders say they are for “law and order.” Either they are or they are not. Actions speak larger than words.

A decision needs to be made before the next time, because there will be “a next time” and our elected representatives need to set an example and provide us, the voters, an answer.

Ron Snyder

Dexter

This is the floor not the ceiling

As a young climate activist, President Joe Biden’s “Climate Day” felt surreal. I’ve been concerned for our planet since I was riding shotgun in my dad’s log truck — peppering him with questions about what it means to run a sustainable lumber company. My curiosity for how humans and the environment interact brought me degrees in environmental studies and wildlife conservation, hundreds of sea research days in the Gulf of Maine and now a career communicating climate policies to Maine people.

For a long time, a day like Jan. 27 didn’t feel possible. On this day, the Biden-Harris administration announced a momentous suite of executive actions to tackle the climate crisis. Alongside millions of equally concerned Americans, I’ve marched in climate rallies, contacted my representatives and shared why we need to protect 30 percent of our land and water by 2030, transition to a clean energy economy, and ensure that communities that are disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis have a voice in planning and building an equitable and livable future.

Finally, with both Gov. Janet Mills’ Climate Action Plan and Biden’s climate leadership, we have a cause for hope. Ambitious goals, plans and teams of people to achieve them have been put into place. We should pause to celebrate these victories and renew our energy. And then, push harder than ever for those goals to be achieved.

The next few years are our chance to enact the revolutionary actions we need to surmount the climate crisis. This is the floor, not the ceiling.

Francesca Gundrum

Communications manager

Maine Conservation Voters

Windham

Did the Hancock County sheriff really say that?

Is the BDN sure it correctly quoted Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane as calling Black Lives Matter “a ‘terrorist group’ that advocates for overthrowing the government and the killing of police officers.”

Kane has been a good officer. He must know better than parroting that baloney. Did he say it to a reporter? If it’s true, it is bad news for Hancock residents with Black Lives Matter bumper stickers. In today’s climate, it is worse than that.

Mark Baldwin

Surry