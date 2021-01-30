A top State House Democrat is proposing a bill that would switch jurisdiction of the Capitol Police from the Department of Public Safety to the Legislature.

It comes as the Department of Homeland Security warned states this week of heightened threats of political violence following President Joe Biden’s inauguration and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland is asking her colleagues to support the bill that would follow practices adopted by the U.S. Congress and other states, the Portland Press Herald reported.





The Legislative Council voted unanimously to accept the proposed bill, however, the bill’s text is still being written, the Press Herald reported.

The Capitol Police has come under scrutiny recently as chief Russ Gauvin was placed on administrative leave after promoting far-right falsehoods about masks and President Joe Biden’s election victory on social media.

However, Talbot Ross did not say whether her bill was in direct response to Gauvin’s posts, the Press Herald reported.