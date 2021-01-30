Joshua W. Hamilton has stepped down as the provost of the University of New England, according to the Portland Press Herald.

UNE officials told the Press Herald that they could not provide further information about Hamilton’s resignation, other than to say that he will spend the rest of the academic year on sabbatical.

“I’m stepping down for personal reasons,” Hamilton told the Press Herald when contacted by email.





The Press Herald reports that Dr. Karen Pardue, dean of the Westbrook College of Health Professions, is set to serve as the interim provost until UNE can find a permanent replacement.