Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Biden and the power of the pen

With the stroke of the pen our new president caused the elimination of over a thousand jobs. With a stroke of a pen he eliminated potentially millions of dollars in taxable wages. With the stroke of a pen he is making it more difficult for the average citizen to be able to purchase affordable fuel to heat the home, gas to drive to and from anywhere. With the stroke of a pen he is increasing the cost of any mobilization of our military in the defense of our nation. With the stroke of a pen in less of a week he has put citizens of this great country in a position where their paychecks cannot go as far as it could just a short time ago.

Where are all the senators and representatives the people elected to protect us? We pay them to protect us, to keep the person with the pen from abusing the privilege of leading us down the road to destruction. Somehow these elected officials need to put their hate of the “other party” aside and pay attention to the people who put them there. They are our only defense. It is, or should be, their duty to protect us from the party only rule. Once they are sworn in they are supposed to represent all of us, not just those of their party.





If we get invaded by an enemy force we can defend ourselves as long as the means are there to mobilize our defenses. The man with the pen says that all government vehicles will be electric. At what expense, and when, and how? Another story for another day.

The old saying of “the pen is mightier than the sword” rings a loud toll today. With the stroke of the pen history will be made, but will anybody be around to read about it?

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket

Distressing news about lawmakers and masks

It is distressing to read about some Republican lawmakers failing to comply with the mask ordinance that has been in effect in the state for a while now. We know that masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and also that state houses have been the site of new infections.

With the work that needs to get done, I’m wondering why they wouldn’t be wanting to do everything possible to ensure that there aren’t shutdowns due to outbreaks. Saying that the rules aren’t clear means to me that Republican lawmakers are not as well informed as any school-aged child, and if they don’t like that comparison, then they should stop acting like willful children.

Masks and social distancing are for the good of the whole community, the very people lawmakers have been elected to serve. I hope voters will note just how these people are serving their communities, and remember it at election time.

Carolyn Bower

Surry

Let’s fight COVID together

I have a question for my fellow Mainers, my fellow Americans. Some of them refuse to wear masks, others refuse to take the vaccine. Is it their right not to do either? Yes, it may be.

But how do we ever put an end to this nightmare without their help?

We stand shoulder to shoulder in times of war. We support each other and run to help in times of great tragedy, like 9/11. I witnessed that first hand; I was there, yet wearing a mask seems to be too much to ask of some people.

These are times that even our Founders could never have imagined, and that has to be the reason it is not addressed in our Constitution. Why won’t these people help us defeat this virus? There are almost a half million American mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, uncles, aunts, cousins and neighbors dead because they had the misfortune of coming in contact with somebody carrying this virus.

Federal experts tell us it could get worse, so now more than ever, we need people to stand

with us against this deadly enemy. I’m asking everyone: please wear a mask and social distance. Not just for me and my family, but for their families, and for all of those selfless,

exhausted front line workers who are so desperate for our cooperation.

Please, stop the politics. This virus wants all of us. It doesn’t care about our political affiliation or our constitutional rights. We all need to stand together, Like we Americans have always done. We are one people. Let’s fight this together.

Doug Davis

Windham