AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine public health authorities have unveiled a new website to help the public keep track of the state’s coronavirus vaccination effort.

The website includes a “vaccination dashboard” that reports the number of coronavirus vaccines delivered in the state. It stated on Thursday that 128,704 total doses had been administered, including 97,033 first doses.

The website also includes resources about the state’s vaccination plans and information about when residents can expect to receive a coronavirus vaccine.





The website is available online at maine.gov/covid19/vaccines.