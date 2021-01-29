WATERVILLE, Maine — A Maine college is working to establish an institute for artificial intelligence that it said would be the first of its kind at a liberal arts college.

The Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence will “provide new pathways for talented students and faculty to research, create and apply AI and machine learning across disciplines while setting a precedent for how liberal arts colleges can shape the future of AI,” representatives for Colby College said in a statement Friday.

Colby said the college has received a $30 million gift via the Davis family and trustee of its charitable foundation Andrew Davis, who graduated from the college in 1985.





Representatives for the college said the institute will open in the fall after a nationwide search for its founding director.