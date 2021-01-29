This story will be updated.

Another three Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported 359 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,032. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 6,496 on Thursday.





The statewide death has risen to 570.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 38,813, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 38,454 on Thursday.

Of those, 31,284 have been confirmed positive, while 7,529 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 2.68 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 289.99.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 363.4, down from 403.6 a day ago, down from 500.7 a week ago and down from 451.9 a month ago. That average has been steadily declining since Jan. 14, the longest sustained drop Maine has seen since virus transmission began to surge in late October.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,381 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 9.85 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,269), Aroostook (1,123), Cumberland (11,063), Franklin (753), Hancock (771), Kennebec (3,056), Knox (575), Lincoln (465), Oxford (1,888), Penobscot (3,362), Piscataquis (196), Sagadahoc (768), Somerset (1,079), Waldo (505), Washington (615) and York (8,310) counties. Information about where 15 additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 25,768,828 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 433,213 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Nationwide, 27.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, an increase of 2.3 million doses since Thursday, according to Bloomberg.