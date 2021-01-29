Love is boundless, and takes many forms … just like this Valentine’s Day concert experience. Enjoy beautiful music from the Baroque era to the present moment, by composers of all ages and diverse cultures, recorded and performed exclusively for the Portland Chamber Music Festival. Dig into culinary pairings with cooking demonstrations by the artists, then join with musicians and fellow music-lovers for a live Zoom reception following the performance (cocktails optional).Love Notes is set 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Program information and tickets available at https://www.pcmf.org/2021-2-14.