Northern Light Gastroenterology is pleased to share that Ted James, MD, MSc has joined the practice to provide treatment for conditions of the liver, pancreas and bile duct, as well as providing complex endoscopy including treatments for Barrett’s esophagus. A graduate of Medical University of South Carolina, Dr. James completed his internship and residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and a fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He also holds a master’s degree in clinical research from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill where he was a clinical instructor in the department of gastroenterology and hepatology.

Dr. James is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Hepatology. He is a member of several professional organizations including American Gastroenterological Association, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, American College of Gastroenterology and American College of Physicians. He has a professional interest in medical education and is part-time faculty at the University of New England.

In his spare time, Dr. James enjoys distance running, baking and sailing. Welcome to Maine and to Northern Light Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Dr. James!