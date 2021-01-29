PRESQUE ISLE — Katahdin Trust, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced the promotion of Sue Fox to officer and appraisal department manager. In her new position as an officer of the Bank, Fox will supervise the appraisal specialists and continue to be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the appraisal department including real estate evaluations.

“Ever since Sue joined the Bank in 2006, she has exhibited a great work ethic and has been able to succeed with any new responsibilities we’ve given her,” shared Kevin Plourde, senior vice president, credit administration. “This promotion is a direct result of all the hard work that she’s put in since joining Katahdin Trust and I’m proud to be able to congratulate her on this achievement.”

Based out of the Bank’s Presque Isle office, Ford has held several different roles during her time with Katahdin Trust. She joined the Bank in 2006 as a part-time teller in Presque Isle and then transitioned to full-time in 2007. Later that same year, she became a commercial services assistant. In 2012 Ford was named commercial services assistant, appraisal specialist and most recently in 2019 became appraisal department manager.





Ford is a graduate of the University of Maine and resides in Presque Isle with her daughter Brynna and son Connor.