Eight local graduates were selected to receive the 2020 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation.

Shyanne Barnes, a graduate of Caribou High School who attends the University of New England College of Dental Medicine; Ryan Creighton, a graduate of Nokomis Regional High School who attends UNE; James D’ Amico, a graduate of Brewer High School who is enrolled in the dentistry program at Dalhousie University; Jonathan Lee, a graduate of Madawaska High School who attends UNE; Corey Riemersma, a graduate of Orono High School who attends Dalhousie; Robyn Rousseau, a graduate of Noble High School who attends UNE; Brody Valley, a graduate of Brewer High School who attends UNE; and Cody Woods, a graduate of Houlton High School who attends the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, were eight of 21 students that were selected for the scholarship.

Each of the students was awarded $2,500. To be considered for the annual Appleby Scholarship, a student must be a resident of the state of Maine, have completed their first year of dental school, and be currently enrolled in a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.





The MDA Charitable Foundation also provided $50,000 earlier in 2020 to the MDA to purchase personal protective equipment for dental offices in the state.

Barnes is the daughter of Kevin Barnes and Tammy Deveau of Caribou; Creighton is the son of Blain and Jan Creighton of Plymouth; D’Amico is the son of Christopher D’Amico of Brewer; Lee is the son of David and Janice Lee of Madawaska; Riemersma is the son of Rick Riemersma and Melanie Freed of Bucksport; Rousseau is the daughter of Bruce and Pam Burnham of Old Town; Valley is the son of Joseph and Cindy Valley of Holden; and Woods is the son of Karl and Lisa Woods of Houlton.



Incorporated in 1867, the Maine Dental Association is a professional membership organization. The MDA works to support members in achieving excellence in dentistry and to be leaders in oral health in Maine. For more information about the MDA, go to www.medental.org.