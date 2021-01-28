The ice rink can now be replaced by an ice shack for Jimmy Howard.

The 36-year-old former UMaine All-American goalie, who spent his entire 14-year National Hockey League career with the Detroit Red Wings organization, announced his retirement earlier this month.

He had signed a one-year contract prior to last season and the Red Wings decided to cut ties with him after the season.





Howard, wife Rachel (Miller) and their four children have a home on Green Lake in Dedham.

Even though Howard had his worst season as a pro last year with a Red Wings team that had the worst record in the NHL (17-49-5), he retired as the Red Wings’ all-time leader in save percentage (.912) and third in goals-against average (2.62) among goalies who appeared in at least 200 games.

He is also third all-time in games played (543) and wins (246) and fourth in shutouts with 24.

Howard said on instagram “Becoming an NHL goalie was a childhood dream and after an incredible 14 years with the Red Wings organization, I’ve decided to say farewell to playing professional hockey and move on to the next chapter.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to play and I will be forever grateful for the fans, everyone within the Red Wings organization, my teammates and my family for their ongoing support, loyalty and dedication,” Howard said on Instagram.

“As I enter this new chapter in my life, I look forward to spending more time with my family, coaching my son’s hockey team and new opportunities that my future will hold,” he added.

Howard, a three-time NHL All-Star (2012, ’15 and ’19) and a 2010 NHL All-Rookie team selection, is UMaine’s career leader in career goals-against average (1.84), save percentage (.931) and shutouts (15). He also owns the single-season records (1.19 GAA, .956 save pct. during 2003-2004). He twice posted six shutouts in a season.

Off the ice, Howard in 2005 established the Jimmy Howard Foundation to support research, treatment and cures for various diseases in the Detroit area. Last April, he bought $50,000 worth of N95 masks for healthcare workers at the Detroit Medical Center.

He was a third-round draft choice of the Red Wings in 2003 (64th overall).

The Ogdensburg, New York, native helped lead the U.S. team to the gold medal at the 2002 World Junior Championships and he also played on the 2014 U.S. Winter Olympic team and 2017 IIHF World Championship U.S. team.

Howard last fall said he was hoping to catch on with another team after the Red Wings didn’t offer him a contract.

He said his 2019-20 season, in which he posted a 2-23-2 record, a 4.20 GAA and a .882 save percentage, left a bitter taste in his mouth.