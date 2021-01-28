PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence Preservation Society has for 25 years released a list of most-endangered historic structures and sites in the city.

The 2021 list has a surprise — the entire city.

The reason is that global issues threaten Rhode Island’s capital.





“We are a river city in the Ocean State, and the impacts of climate change and sea level rise will affect Providence’s built and cultural heritage in both incremental and profound ways,” the nonprofit society said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

The list is designed to get people talking about and to support historic preservation, the society said.

“Incremental sea level rise threatens our many architectural, archeological, and cultural resources along the Providence River and working waterfront,” the society noted. “But we can expect increased and more severe storm activity, too.”

Other structures on this year’s list include the Industrial Trust Building, commonly known as the Superman Building; Broad Street Synagogue; Prince Hall Masonic Temple; and the Crook Point Bascule Bridge.