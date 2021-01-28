Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 30s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another four Mainers have died as 462 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 562. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Beginning Tuesday, Northern Light Health will offer vaccinations for Mainers 70 and over at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The site will be capable of administering 2,000 doses.





Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane shakes hands with well-wishers after being sworn into office in 2015.

The county’s three commissioners are expected to decide next week whether to hire Groups Recovery Together, a for-profit firm with roots in New Hampshire, to provide recovery coaches at the Hancock County Jail.

In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, speaks with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, before a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The wording has not been finalized and the legal theory is questionable. It is also unclear whether it would gain enough support to move forward with Democrats looking to try the former president and his fellow Republicans generally resisting it.

bluShift Aerospace CEO Sascha Deri looks out at the Stardust 1.0 rocket on the former Loring Air Force Base runway on Jan. 15.

When it touches the sky, the Stardust will make history as the world’s first commercial launch of a rocket powered by a bio-derived fuel.

National chain Edible Arrangements, which has stores in South Portland and Brunswick, plans to expand in Maine, including with a new store in Bangor in the next six months.

Edible Arrangements plans to add three franchises in Maine including one in Bangor within six months. It is hoping to cash in on rising demand for fruit baskets — and the CBD craze.

A $16.5 million expansion will be constructed this year at Eurovia’s paving plant on the Odlin Road in Hermon. Three 10,000-ton tanks for storing liquid asphalt and a 250-ton tank to hold polymer will be built on the site.

That expansion that will include three new tanks to store liquid asphalt and a rail line extension to make it easier to deliver the material to the Odlin Road facility.

In this April 28, 2020, file photo, Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference in Augusta.

Gov. Janet Mills directed her administration to find $100 million in federal money to forgive state taxes on coronavirus relief funds to businesses in a Wednesday reversal of a budget plan that prompted an outcry from Republicans and business groups.

In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, Bangor Drug Manager Amber Morin shows the Moderna coronavirus vaccine packaging.

Maine saw one of the greatest racial disparities in coronavirus infection in the U.S. early in the pandemic.

In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, a semi-masked man walks along the Portland waterfront.

While the pandemic may have hastened the influx of teleworkers, it still is unclear how many will remain when it passes.

A fisher seems to pose for a trail camera photo.

Fishers are often regarded as the most vicious animals in the woods, pound for pound.

In other Maine news …

Maine’s unions saw their ranks swell in 2020

York Hospital outbreak that infected dozens is now largely contained

CMP customers ask Maine’s top court to halt disconnection notices

South Portland teacher inspired the creator of Bernie Sanders’ mittens

Maine hospitals say supplemental budget cuts could cost them millions

Independent pharmacies playing growing role In Maine vaccine rollout