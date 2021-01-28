Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 30s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another four Mainers have died as 462 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 562. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Beginning Tuesday, Northern Light Health will offer vaccinations for Mainers 70 and over at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The site will be capable of administering 2,000 doses.
Hancock inmates finally get addiction help after sheriff canceled contract over group’s support of Black Lives Matter
The county’s three commissioners are expected to decide next week whether to hire Groups Recovery Together, a for-profit firm with roots in New Hampshire, to provide recovery coaches at the Hancock County Jail.
Proposal from Susan Collins-led group would bar Trump from presidency
The wording has not been finalized and the legal theory is questionable. It is also unclear whether it would gain enough support to move forward with Democrats looking to try the former president and his fellow Republicans generally resisting it.
Maine company hopes to make history Sunday with rocket launch at former Aroostook air base
When it touches the sky, the Stardust will make history as the world’s first commercial launch of a rocket powered by a bio-derived fuel.
Edible Arrangements is returning to Bangor
Edible Arrangements plans to add three franchises in Maine including one in Bangor within six months. It is hoping to cash in on rising demand for fruit baskets — and the CBD craze.
$16.5M expansion will let Hermon paving plant supply asphalt throughout Maine
That expansion that will include three new tanks to store liquid asphalt and a rail line extension to make it easier to deliver the material to the Odlin Road facility.
Janet Mills looks to reverse plan to tax federal business loans as income
Gov. Janet Mills directed her administration to find $100 million in federal money to forgive state taxes on coronavirus relief funds to businesses in a Wednesday reversal of a budget plan that prompted an outcry from Republicans and business groups.
Maine can’t gauge racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access
Maine saw one of the greatest racial disparities in coronavirus infection in the U.S. early in the pandemic.
We want to talk to remote workers who recently moved to Maine
While the pandemic may have hastened the influx of teleworkers, it still is unclear how many will remain when it passes.
11-year-old glimpses a fisher skulking past his new trail cam
Fishers are often regarded as the most vicious animals in the woods, pound for pound.
In other Maine news …
Maine’s unions saw their ranks swell in 2020
York Hospital outbreak that infected dozens is now largely contained
CMP customers ask Maine’s top court to halt disconnection notices
South Portland teacher inspired the creator of Bernie Sanders’ mittens
Maine hospitals say supplemental budget cuts could cost them millions
Independent pharmacies playing growing role In Maine vaccine rollout