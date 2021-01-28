CARIBOU — Center for Integrated Neuro Rehab, a program of Aroostook Mental Health Services, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been reissued a three-year accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

“In their letter, CARF shared that our ability to achieve their highest level of accreditation is an indication of our organization’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the individuals we serve,” said Christine Brown, LCSW, CCS, AMHC program director of community integration. “We are proud of our staff who work each day to improve the lives of those diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, or TBI.”

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. Through accreditation, CARF assists service providers in improving their services, demonstrating value, and meeting internationally recognized organizational and program standards. Accreditation is an on-going process, establishing a provider’s commitment to enhance its performance, manage its risk, and distinguish its service delivery.





CINR first became CARF accredited in 2008. This is the fifth time the program has gone through the process. “Continuous process improvement is critical to the success of our program,” explained Brown.

Traumatic brain injuries are most commonly sustained through falls, as well as strokes, and motor vehicle accidents. Since 2007, CINR has supported hundreds of individuals and their loved ones. They address intellectual, emotional, and social functioning deficits to increase a brain injury survivor’s maximum recovery. Services may include psychological services, group therapy, family support groups, physical, occupational, speech therapy and community reintegration.

Traumatic brain injuries are more common than many people think. On average weekly in Maine, there are nearly 200 TBI-related hospital emergency department visits. CINR works with individuals to help them gain more physical function skills, language/cognition, social/emotional well-being, and more independence with life skills. There is hope and help in overcoming the challenges associated with traumatic brain injury.

CINR services are offered at its facility at 159 Bennett Drive in Caribou and AMHC’s Houlton Outpatient Office at 11 Mill Street. CINR is currently accepting client referrals. Please contact them at 207-498-3820 for more information or to learn more about eligibility requirements.

Celebrating more than 56 years, AMHC is a nonprofit organization supporting nearly 6,000 clients annually. The agency has 26 service sites and 325 employees located across Aroostook, Washington, and Hancock counties providing mental health, substance use, crisis, sexual assault services, and brain injury services (Aroostook County). For more information, connect with AMHC at www.amhc.org.