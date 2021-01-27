FREEDOM — It’s been a rough start of the year for bald eagles in Maine.

In just the past week, Avian Haven took in four bald eagles suffering from lead poisoning.

Unfortunately, all three adults died from extremely high levels of lead in their system. But they’re still trying to save a young eagle by administering chemical agents to remove lead in its bloodstream.





The young eagle is thin and weak, but is still alive and able to stand, Avian Haven said.

Eagles ingest lead by eating animals who’ve been shot.

Animal conservationists encourage hunters to use shotgun shells and bullets that aren’t made of lead.