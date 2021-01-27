Beginning Tuesday, Northern Light Health will offer community vaccinations for Mainers 70 and over at the Cross Insurance Center.

The site will be capable of administering 2,000 doses a day once fully operational, Dr. James Jarvis, leader of the coronavirus response at Northern Light, told the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday. The site will eventually include more than 40 fully staff vaccination stations.

The Cross Insurance Center vaccination center will begin with a soft launch Tuesday with the goal to vaccinate 900 Mainers, a Northern Light spokesperson said. An additional 900 vaccinations are planned for Thursday.





It is the second large clinic to be announced in Maine. Recently closed Scarborough Downs will partner with Portland-based Maine Health to open up a clinic that will vaccinate 1,000 people a day.

The Cross Insurance Center is one of two sites where Maine has the possibility of mobilizing a stand-up hospital meant to increase capacity if local hospitals are overwhelmed. Those units have never been used and it is unclear whether the center could conflict with those plans.

Registrations will be required to receive a vaccination appointment at the site.