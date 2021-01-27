Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 30s from north to south, with scattered morning snow showers giving way to cloudy skies. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 11 Mainers have died as 662 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 558. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Thirteen residents at the Barron Center have died since early January following a COVID-19 outbreak at the state’s largest long-term care facility. The outbreak has strained the ability to staff the facility, which provides nursing and rehabilitation services to 138 residents at a complex in Portland’s Nasons Corner neighborhood.
Canada’s worst mass shooting was committed with guns from Maine
The shooter got three of the guns used in the attack that ended with 23 dead while visiting Maine.
PLUS: Maine passed a law to prevent mass shootings. Police have used it 13 times.
Judge will settle boundary dispute that ended with a Dover-Foxcroft man sawing his neighbor’s garage in half
Gabriel Brawn sawed off half of the garage he believed was on his land when a dispute over the boundary line boiled over last year.
PLUS: Sooner or later everyone finds themselves living next to that neighbor who causes endless headaches. Here’s a look at six times Mainers’ disputes between neighbors got out of hand.
Susan Collins joins 4 other Republicans to reject dismissing Trump impeachment trial
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine joined all Democrats and just four other Republicans on Tuesday to reject an attempt to dismiss Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial in a vote that foreshadows that there may not be enough votes to convict him.
PLUS: Trump conviction unlikely after most Republicans vote to dismiss impeachment trial
Geography and low supply working against older Mainers in vaccine waiting game
Doug Richardson, who lives in Eastport and has cerebral palsy, is more than a two-hour drive away from the nearest vaccine clinic.
PLUS: Northern Light launches hotline as vaccinations expand to older Mainers
Northern Light to open site in Bangor area that can vaccinate 2,000 people per day
The health care organization hasn’t said where yet. But Bangor City Council Chair Dan Tremble said the city has been negotiating with Northern Light over the use of the civic center.
PLUS: The Biden administration is boosting purchases of coronavirus vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of the summer and surging deliveries to states for the next three weeks following shortages and inconsistent supplies.
Good Life Center seeks residents for 2021 season after pandemic closure
Each year the Good Life Center offers a couple or individual to live at and care for Forest Farm, the historic homestead of Helen and Scott Nearing. Residents are also responsible for welcoming visitors, providing tours and introducing educational programs.
Hungry bear goes camping in this trail cam photo
Come spring, remember this photo. Bring in your feeders. Don’t give Yogi and Boo-Boo a reason to raid your own picnic basket.
In other Maine news …
Maine lawmakers fight over what’s a proper face covering
Maine added only 400 jobs in December amid virus surge
Conditions on Moosehead aren’t great with first weekend of popular derby looming
Rigger severely injured in accident at Bath Iron Works
Camden voters greenlight $2.8M energy efficiency project at drive-in town meeting
Janet Mills faces her 1st real tax fight with GOP over federal conformity plan