Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 30s from north to south, with scattered morning snow showers giving way to cloudy skies. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 11 Mainers have died as 662 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 558. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Thirteen residents at the Barron Center have died since early January following a COVID-19 outbreak at the state’s largest long-term care facility. The outbreak has strained the ability to staff the facility, which provides nursing and rehabilitation services to 138 residents at a complex in Portland’s Nasons Corner neighborhood.





A memorial pays tribute to Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the force, along the highway in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, on April 21, 2020. Credit: Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press via AP

The shooter got three of the guns used in the attack that ended with 23 dead while visiting Maine.

PLUS: Maine passed a law to prevent mass shootings. Police have used it 13 times.

This shows the remains of the garage at 148 Grove St., in Dover-Foxcroft after being cut in half during a property-line dispute. The posts and yellow tape depict the property line, while a fence has been erected in the driveway to define the separation between the abutting properties further. Credit: Ernie Clark / BDN

Gabriel Brawn sawed off half of the garage he believed was on his land when a dispute over the boundary line boiled over last year.

PLUS: Sooner or later everyone finds themselves living next to that neighbor who causes endless headaches. Here’s a look at six times Mainers’ disputes between neighbors got out of hand.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, right, speaks to a reporter after leaving the Senate floor Tuesday in Washington. Credit: Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine joined all Democrats and just four other Republicans on Tuesday to reject an attempt to dismiss Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial in a vote that foreshadows that there may not be enough votes to convict him.

PLUS: Trump conviction unlikely after most Republicans vote to dismiss impeachment trial

Steven Whitney of Little Deer Isle is handed a card reminding him to return for a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine outside the Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital after getting his first dose on Jan. 21. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Doug Richardson, who lives in Eastport and has cerebral palsy, is more than a two-hour drive away from the nearest vaccine clinic.

PLUS: Northern Light launches hotline as vaccinations expand to older Mainers

The coronavirus vaccine arrives at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Dec. 14. Credit: Courtesy of Northern Light Health

The health care organization hasn’t said where yet. But Bangor City Council Chair Dan Tremble said the city has been negotiating with Northern Light over the use of the civic center.

PLUS: The Biden administration is boosting purchases of coronavirus vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of the summer and surging deliveries to states for the next three weeks following shortages and inconsistent supplies.

Good Life Center stewards Jeanie Kirk (right) and her husband Alex Page put their lives in Portland, Oregon on hold to be the 2017 stewards at Forest Farm. The farm was the last home of Helen and Scott Nearing who are widely credited for starting the back to the land movement in the U.S.

Each year the Good Life Center offers a couple or individual to live at and care for Forest Farm, the historic homestead of Helen and Scott Nearing. Residents are also responsible for welcoming visitors, providing tours and introducing educational programs.

A bear makes its way through a campground, eating anything it can find, in this trail camera image. Credit: Courtesy of Jerry Morris

Come spring, remember this photo. Bring in your feeders. Don’t give Yogi and Boo-Boo a reason to raid your own picnic basket.

In other Maine news …

Maine lawmakers fight over what’s a proper face covering

Maine added only 400 jobs in December amid virus surge

Conditions on Moosehead aren’t great with first weekend of popular derby looming

Rigger severely injured in accident at Bath Iron Works

Camden voters greenlight $2.8M energy efficiency project at drive-in town meeting

Janet Mills faces her 1st real tax fight with GOP over federal conformity plan