Eight Verrill attorneys have again been recognized for their litigation skills in Benchmark Litigation’s 2021 edition. In addition to the firm’s eight individual rankings, both Karen Frink Wolf and Martha C. Gaythwaite were recently named to Benchmark Litigation’s national list of “Top 250 Women in Litigation” by the publication. Benchmark Litigation prides itself as the definitive guide to America’s leading litigation firms and attorneys, and is the only publication to focus exclusively on U.S. litigation. Their rankings are based on months of research that includes extensive interviewing of litigators and their clients.

Benchmark Litigation ranked Verrill as a “Highly Recommended Firm” in Maine and as “Recommended” in Connecticut.

Scott D. Anderson has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for Energy, Environmental, and Technology and Telecommunications in Maine. Anderson assists clients with litigation involving environmental and land use laws and permitting, including state and federal regulation of telecommunications facilities and hydropower assets. He also litigates cases involving complex property disputes, including boundary disagreements, nuisance actions, partition cases, and other litigation concerning real property rights. His practice also includes litigation against governmental entities on topics ranging from permitting to elections law and health care reimbursement. His work includes proceedings before administrative agencies and practice before both trial and appellate courts.





Charles P. Bacall has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for Intellectual Property in Maine. Bacall has a wealth of experience in the fields of trademark and copyright law. He assists businesses, including many brand owners with international trademark portfolios, with the selection, screening, registration, licensing, and enforcement of marks and other work products. Due to his familiarity with both intellectual property and business law, he often serves in an outside general counsel role to companies that rely on intellectual property for their competitive advantage. Bacall’s practice goes beyond the basics of registering and protecting intellectual property assets; he also advises clients as they develop and implement new intellectual property, helping them avoid or resolve unintentional conflicts.

Karen Frink Wolf has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for General Commercial, Professional Liability, and Securities in Maine. She was also recently recognized as one of Benchmark Litigation’s “Top 250 Women in Litigation” in the country for the sixth consecutive year. Wolf, Chair of the firm’s Professional Liability & Licensure Group, has tried more than 100 civil jury trials to verdict. She is go to litigation counsel for physicians, hospitals, and health care professionals, and for pharmaceutical companies in drug and device litigation. In addition to those in the health care industry, she represents accountants, attorneys, and other business professionals at trial and before licensing and ethics boards. Wolf also maintains a high-stakes domestic relations practice and is in high demand as a mediator and arbitrator.

Martha C. Gaythwaite has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for Aviation, Environmental, Mass Tort, Product Liability and Recall, and Shipping in Maine. She was also recently recognized in Benchmark Litigation’s national ranking, “Top 250 Women in Litigation,” for the fifth consecutive year. Gaythwaite, Chair of the firm’s Litigation & Trial Group, has tried more than 150 civil jury trial cases to verdict. Gaythwaite defends catastrophic personal injury cases throughout the United States, as well as complex commercial business litigation and products liability cases arising from aviation, agricultural, and workplace accidents. She also has a dedicated interest in environmental law, which began when she worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before becoming a lawyer.

A. Robert Ruesch has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for Construction, Professional Liability, Real Estate, and Trade and Customs in Maine. Ruesch is Chair of the firm’s Construction Law Group. He maintains an active practice in state and federal courts throughout New England. Ruesch has particular skill in complex contract, business, and insurance disputes. He also focuses on construction, design, and surety law where he counsels his clients through all aspects of the construction process, including contract negotiation, procurement, bid protests, claims management and avoidance as well as trials, arbitration, and mediation.

Timothy R. Shannon has been recognized as a “Future Star.” Shannon maintains a national patent litigation practice in a variety of high-tech fields, including software, telecommunications, and LED lighting, as well as various life-science technologies ranging from stem cells to genetic therapies. His complaint-to-trial experience includes courts across the country, from Massachusetts to Texas, as well as representing clients at the PTO (IPR proceedings) and the ITC. His experience also includes both operating companies and troll/NPE’s in a wide range of high-value intellectual property disputes.

Frank J. Silvestri Jr. has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for General Commercial and Securities in Connecticut. An integral member of the firm’s Litigation & Trial Group, Frank represents clients in business disputes. He has litigated partnership and corporate controversies including breach of fiduciary duty, corporate governance, and securities claims; unfair trade practice, business tort, and antitrust claims; health care matters; and real property claims.

Rachel M. Wertheimer has been recognized as a “Local Litigation Star” for Appellate and General Commercial in Maine. Wertheimer is a trial and appellate attorney representing businesses of all stripes in resolving their complex, bet-the-company commercial disputes. She also has significant experience representing companies and individuals in administrative proceedings and appeals, white collar criminal matters, government investigations, and antitrust disputes. Since joining Verrill in 2012, she has represented some of the region’s most significant businesses in their most complex disputes.

Verrill’s deep-rooted history dates back to 1862. Today, Verrill is a full-service law firm with more than 130 attorneys and seven offices throughout the Northeast. The firm’s attorneys provide award-winning client service to businesses and individuals across the country and around the globe in a variety of areas and industries, including construction, energy, food and beverage, health care, higher education, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications, among others. For more information about the firm and its values, visit http://www.verrill-law.com.