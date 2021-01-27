Cash donation to help feed families in the region

BANGOR — Hollywood Casino has donated $5,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank, an organization working to eliminate hunger by distributing nutritious food to people in need. The casino made the donation, encouraging others who are able to do so, to consider donating to the organization as well.

“2020 was a challenging year for a lot of people on several levels,” said Austin Muchemore, general manager at Hollywood Casino Bangor. “Over the past 10 years, we have made a sizable food donation in January to Good Shepherd after dismantling an art sculpture in the casino that had been made up of canned goods. We couldn’t do the sculpture this year because of the virus, but that doesn’t mean the need for food has gone away for those in need. In fact, that need has grown, and the need for food donations is always especially high in the winter months in Maine. While the year has been challenging, for those who find themselves in the position to be able to give back in some way, we encourage you to do so. This community is made up of people who look out for each other, and that’s part of what makes it such a special place to live and work.”





While the pandemic has made an in-person art exhibit in the casino or a physical check hand-off challenging, Hollywood Casino has posted a video on its social media channels showing the check making its way from the casino to Good Shepherd.

“Good Shepherd Food Bank and our area partner agencies are thankful for Hollywood Casino’s donation,” said Melissa Huston, major gift officer at Good Shepherd Food Bank. “Hollywood Casino has always been creative with their memorable donations to our organization. And while this year is different, we’re grateful for their creativity and their generosity.”

Currently, Hollywood Casino is open at 500 Main Street with reduced capacity and hours. The hotel is open as well as Hops House 99. The gaming floor is sectioned into quadrants with capacities of 50 persons per quadrant, with only select slot machines available for use to ensure physical distancing. Gaming tables have dividers located in between player seats and the dealers to ensure proper protection for all players and employees at Hollywood Casino.



For more details about Hollywood Casino and COVID-19 policies and protocols, visit www.HollywoodCasinoBangor.com. For more details about Good Shepherd Food Bank, visit www.gsfb.org.