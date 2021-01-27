BANGOR — As part of its celebration of Maine Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 31 to Feb. 6), All Saints Catholic School in Bangor will put their best “foot forward” in helping two community organizations in their crucial role of helping thousands in need in the community.

“Our school-wide community service project for the week is ‘Souper Socks’” and the kids are really excited about it,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints Catholic School.

“Souper Socks” will begin on Monday, Feb. 1, as students will bring in canned goods and socks to support both the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard, an organization that has been serving the hungry in the city since 1975, and the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, which is open 365 days a year and provides an overnight shelter, day services, a daily soup kitchen, food pantry and an overnight winter warming center.





Students will come to school on Monday dressed in “crazy socks” to help promote the initiative and make posters and cards for the food cupboard and shelter to let clients know they are praying for them.

“This is a great way for our school to contribute to the welfare of others,” said Houghton. “In addition, there will be classroom competitions to see which class brings in the most pairs of socks and most canned goods. The winning classroom will earn either a hot cocoa party or an ice cream party.”

In addition to “Souper Socks,” the All Saints students will participate in “Buy a Cup of Joe for a Hero You Know.”

“The students will collect donations to buy $5 coffee cards for our area military, first responders, doctors, nurses, mail persons, and others,” said Houghton. “All Saints’ mission is to educate and form disciples of Jesus Christ. We journey with our students to help develop and deepen their relationship with God by leading them to Jesus, the truth, and in virtue. These service projects are just acts of love.”

For more information on Maine Catholic Schools Week at All Saints and other Catholic schools, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/CatholicSchoolsWeek2021.