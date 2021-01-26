CONCORD, New Hampshire — Nonresidents are no longer eligible to get coronavirus vaccinations in New Hampshire, state officials said Monday.

Earlier rules would have allowed anyone who owned property in New Hampshire, including second homeowners and out-of-state landlords, to get vaccinated in the state, regardless of where they actually live. But after some backlash, the state updated its guidance to say that only New Hampshire residents are eligible. Such residency must be proven with documentation such as a driver’s license or a recent payroll check showing a legal New Hampshire address.

In neighboring states, Maine is limiting vaccines to residents, while Vermont is administering vaccines to residents and those who work in the state.





Vaccinations began Saturday for the more than 300,000 people in Phase 1B, which includes those aged 65 and older, people with multiple qualifying medical conditions, corrections workers and those living and working in residential facilities for people with developmental disabilities. While the next phase is supposed to start in March, if the state doesn’t begin getting more doses, it would take well into May to finish the current phase.

Since registration opened Friday, nearly 200,000 people have signed up, and more than 60 percent have scheduled their first appointments, Gov. Chris Sununu said. While some appointments are being scheduled as late as April, the state will move up appointment slots if it gets more vaccine does.

Story by Holly Ramer.