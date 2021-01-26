Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 30s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another three Mainers have died as 259 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That continues a trend of lower daily increases in cases mirroring a national decline in virus transmission. The death toll now stands at 547. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The University of Maine has canceled all games for its winter sports teams through at least Feb. 4 due to positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, coaches and support staff. Players who haven’t tested positive and aren’t under quarantine can still practice.





Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane shakes hands with supporters after being sworn into office in January 2015.

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane described Black Lives Matter as a “terrorist group,” and he will not affiliate with any group that publicly supports it.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, leaves the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Friday.

Her criticism of Trump over the attack has been among her sharpest since he first ran for office. But Collins has decided not to comment on Trump’s potential removal ahead of the Senate trial, putting her in contrast with most senators.

Piscataquis County Commissioners Chair James White on Thursday shuts off an electronic device that had been broadcasting opponents of a resolution condemning Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 policies. Those attending the meeting on Zoom were no longer able to see the meeting after this occurred.

“The law, as it stands now, is relatively toothless,” said Sigmund Schutz, a Portland lawyer who specializes in open government cases. “Few in government want to be accused of acting in secret, but there are really no serious financial penalties.”

Nature is sometimes cruel, but predators have to eat, too. In this trail cam photo, a coyote carries a deer leg through the grass.

Coyotes are just top-end predators in the Maine ecosystem, and they’re doing what they have to do to survive.

Dana Whitten, left, and his granddaughter and namesake, Dana Merrill Anderson, in a family photo from 2009 or so.

Jill Weber wasn’t optimistic that Dr. Dana Whitten would answer the phone on a holiday. She was wrong.

The former Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft.

The lawsuit argued that legislation authorizing the merger was unconstitutional.

The ramp at the eastern end of I-395 in Brewer is seen in this Feb. 20, 2019, file photo.

The $90 million project will allow truck traffic from Down East Maine and Canada easier access to the interstate.

In this April 28, 2020, file photo, Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference in Augusta.

The Democratic governor’s tax conformity proposal, presented to the Legislature as part of a budget fix on Monday, is a side effect of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. Kirsten Figueroa, the state’s budget commissioner, told lawmakers Monday that Mills would prefer to fully conform but the state cannot absorb the $100 million cost without congressional aid.

School buses parked at Cyr Bus on Ohio Street in Bangor on Wednesday.

That comes as six more school bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and new cases were discovered among students and staff.

In other Maine news …

Ogunquit selectman accused of drunken driving and then stealing his impounded car

2 bodies found in New Sharon home

Hikers told to forgo entire Appalachian Trail due to virus

Chellie Pingree to lead House panel overseeing environment, conservation funding

Longtime Lewiston lawmaker to leave post as No. 2 Democrat in Maine Senate

Maine university system will conduct more wastewater monitoring for COVID-19