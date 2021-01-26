Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 30s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another three Mainers have died as 259 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That continues a trend of lower daily increases in cases mirroring a national decline in virus transmission. The death toll now stands at 547. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The University of Maine has canceled all games for its winter sports teams through at least Feb. 4 due to positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, coaches and support staff. Players who haven’t tested positive and aren’t under quarantine can still practice.
Hancock County sheriff won’t let group help addicted inmates over its support for Black Lives Matter
Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane described Black Lives Matter as a “terrorist group,” and he will not affiliate with any group that publicly supports it.
Susan Collins isn’t saying how she will vote on impeaching Trump unlike most senators
Her criticism of Trump over the attack has been among her sharpest since he first ran for office. But Collins has decided not to comment on Trump’s potential removal ahead of the Senate trial, putting her in contrast with most senators.
Piscataquis commissioners unlikely to face penalties for adopting resolution in secret
“The law, as it stands now, is relatively toothless,” said Sigmund Schutz, a Portland lawyer who specializes in open government cases. “Few in government want to be accused of acting in secret, but there are really no serious financial penalties.”
Coyote carrying deer leg gives an unfiltered look at nature’s brutality
Coyotes are just top-end predators in the Maine ecosystem, and they’re doing what they have to do to survive.
Belfast mourns doctor who cared for community’s kids for past 40 years
Jill Weber wasn’t optimistic that Dr. Dana Whitten would answer the phone on a holiday. She was wrong.
Lawsuit over Dover-Foxcroft hospital’s merger with Northern Light dismissed
The lawsuit argued that legislation authorizing the merger was unconstitutional.
Work on controversial I-395 connector to Route 9 to begin in September
The $90 million project will allow truck traffic from Down East Maine and Canada easier access to the interstate.
Janet Mills wants to pass only small part of federal COVID-19 tax cuts on to Maine businesses
The Democratic governor’s tax conformity proposal, presented to the Legislature as part of a budget fix on Monday, is a side effect of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. Kirsten Figueroa, the state’s budget commissioner, told lawmakers Monday that Mills would prefer to fully conform but the state cannot absorb the $100 million cost without congressional aid.
Bangor schools remain closed while more bus drivers test positive for COVID-19
That comes as six more school bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and new cases were discovered among students and staff.
In other Maine news …
Ogunquit selectman accused of drunken driving and then stealing his impounded car
2 bodies found in New Sharon home
Hikers told to forgo entire Appalachian Trail due to virus
Chellie Pingree to lead House panel overseeing environment, conservation funding
Longtime Lewiston lawmaker to leave post as No. 2 Democrat in Maine Senate
Maine university system will conduct more wastewater monitoring for COVID-19