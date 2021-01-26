ORONO — The University of Maine Career Center will host the annual Career Fair virtually 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 on the Career Link platform.

UMaine’s Career Fair, which is the largest in the state, is held each year for UMaine and University of Maine at Machias students and alumni of all majors. All those with an @maine.edu address are welcome to attend.

More than 108 employers from Maine and around the country will participate; all have summer jobs, internships and part-time or full-time positions available for applicants in every discipline. Selected branches of the U.S. military will also be represented.





Participants should register online at https://umaine.edu/career/careerlink/, create a Career Link profile and upload their resume prior to the event. Detailed instructions are available now in the Student Virtual Career Fair Day of Guide to help applicants research participating employers, and to prepare attendees for timed virtual interviews and individual or group video chats with recruiters. Career Center staff are also available to help with resume updates, and to provide tips for successful online interviewing.

The 2021 fair is underwritten by Bangor Savings Bank, Bath Iron Works/General Dynamics, Lewiston Public Schools, Northern Light, Pike Industries and Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service, with additional support from several area sponsors.

More information is available online or by contacting the Career Center at 207-581-1359.