Award-winning public relations expert, author, and podcaster Nancy Marshall will share tips on developing a personal brand at a virtual event sponsored by the Maine Public Relations Council (MPRC), on Friday, Jan. 29 from 9–10 am. Marshall’s presentation will include developing your personal brand manifesto, putting your stake in the ground for what makes you unique, building out your LinkedIn profile, and positioning yourself as an authority.



Register on the MPRC website at https://meprcouncil.org/. Registration closes at 8 a.m. on Jan. 29.