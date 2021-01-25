Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to the low 30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout much of the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 189 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the lowest daily increase in new cases Maine has seen in two months. The death toll now stands at 544. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill is switching to remote learning for two weeks after an outbreak of the coronavirus there and as 35 students and teachers are quarantining because of potential exposure.
Federal government threatens to pull Houlton airport funding over unauthorized lease
The FAA warned Houlton in December it could face penalties because it allowed a building owned by a local businessman to be leased for non-aviation use.
Maine passed a law to prevent mass shootings. Police have used it 13 times.
The law allows authorities, with a judge’s permission, to confiscate weapons from people who pose a danger to themselves and others.
Older Mainers are ready for the isolation to end. But the wait for COVID-19 vaccine is ‘nerve-wracking.’
The end of isolation is in sight for Steven Whitney, 73, who became one of the first older Mainers to get a first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
This Mainer went from a train robber to mummified corpse at a carnival sideshow
The story of Elmer McCurdy is one of the most bizarre footnotes in 20th century history.
Developer says Moosehead Lake will have ski resort ‘for the next generation’
Even though Maine already has a number of ski resorts, ski industry experts said there’s likely room for another in the state.
Feds make it easier for physicians to prescribe opioid addiction meds
That comes as opioid deaths are on track to increase during the pandemic.
What Joe Biden’s inauguration was like for 2 Maine Guard troops who protected it
“I am grateful there was such a smooth transition of power and I’m grateful for the unit I was able to go with and how efficient the mission went,” said 1st Lt. Ellen Morrison, who serves in the 251st Engineer Company.
In other Maine news …
Caribou man killed in snowmobile crash
Gorham man and companion rescued after getting lost on snowy NH mountain
Pedestrian killed after car hits her in Dresden
Anti-abortion rally outside Maine State House canceled due to safety concerns
Former state legislator Drew Gattine chosen as chair for Maine Democrats
Camden voting on $2.8M energy efficiency project at drive-in town meeting