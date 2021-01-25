Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Teen Ag Crew will be featured during the Knox County Food Council‘s virtual meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Erickson Farm & Program Manager Aaron Englander will share highlights of the teens’ accomplishments over 2020, including raising and harvesting over 20,000 pounds of vegetables in their 4-acre garden at Erickson Fields. Through Mainers Feeding Mainers, a Good Shepherd Food Bank program, 18,000 pounds of fresh produce were distributed directly to eight local food pantries and a homeless shelter. Outreach Manager, Joelle Albury, will describe the community partnerships that made this work possible, such as the Knox County Gleaners who helped harvest 61 percent of the garden’s yield.

The presentation will be followed by a group discussion with MCHT staff and Teen Ag Crew, Knox County Gleaners and the Knox County Food Council at 4 p.m.





All are welcome to attend. Please save the Zoom link below:

