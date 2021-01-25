Join the nonprofit Maine Technology Users Group online Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to Noon for “Legal Considerations of Technology Contracting.” Learn about the nuances, best practices and optimized management of tech contracts with two regional lawyers, Kyle Glover, IP & technology partner at Pierce Atwood LLP, and Kara Alesi, associate general counsel at IDEXX Laboratories. Questions accepted. Please visit www.mtug.org to register and join.

Businesses rely more and more on third party software, data, and tech in order to function, and those third parties are increasingly critical to operations, security and legal compliance. Lawyers Alesi of IDEXX and Glover of Pierce Atwood discuss the legal considerations in entering into contracts with third parties and how businesses and tech professionals can work to better protect against risks and ensure efficient and effective management.