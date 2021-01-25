BANGOR — The Bangor Public Library is thrilled to welcome local and regional artists into its spaces. In 2021 we will be adapting our exhibit schedule to continue celebrating local and regional artists in unique ways. The first exhibit will be in our virtual gallery. We will add interesting art projects and adapt as necessary as we move through the year, so please check back regularly.

To view our virtual exhibit space, please click here at https://publish.exhibbit.com/gallery/790876340/solo-gallery-37353/

Artists are encouraged to submit one piece of artwork for our first virtual exhibit of 2021, using the theme “Hope.” The artwork should be submitted in digital form, either in its original format or as a photograph or scan of your physical piece. An application will need to be submitted at the same time.





Formats are .jpeg or .png with a 50 MB maximum size. Limited image editing may be available through the library. 3D art will not be accepted as it will not display well in our virtual gallery.

The Bangor Public Library Art Committee will review applications and select 18 pieces of artwork to be displayed in our virtual exhibit gallery. If more than 18 submissions are accepted, another exhibit will be scheduled after April 30.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact Candis Joyce by phone (207) 947-8336 ext 127 or email candis.joyce@bangorpubliclibrary.org.

Submissions should be emailed to candis.joyce@bangorpubliclibrary.org or through a file-sharing service, ie Dropbox.