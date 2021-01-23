The University of Maine outscored Binghamton 23-9 in the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon, shaking off a slow start to post a 67-46 America East victory at the Events Center in Vestal, New York.

The Black Bears (11-1 overall, 8-1 AE) collected their sixth consecutive victory as some team members achieved career milestones.

Senior guard Blanca Millan tallied 17 of her 20 points in the second half. The effort gave her 1,817 career points, surpassing Heather Ernest to assume fifth place on UMaine’s career scoring list.





Senior guard Dor Saar hit a floating layup in the third quarter, giving her 1,000 points for her career. She became the 22nd player in UMaine women’s basketball history to reach that plateau.

Saar finished with four points, eight assists and three steals.

Sophomore guard Anne Simon led all scorers with 22 points, her third straight 20-plus-point performance. She also posted seven rebounds and five steals. Maeve Carroll narrowly missed a double-double as she contributed 12 points and nine boards.

UMaine connected on 29 of 58 shots (50 percent) for the afternoon to help overcome 17 turnovers, 12 of which came in the first half.

Denai Bowman paced Binghamton (4-9, 4-7 AE) with eight points and seven rebounds. UMaine held the Bearcats to 32 percent shooting (18-for-56) and the hosts committed 24 turnovers that led to 23 Black Bear points.

Binghamton grabbed a 40-33 rebounding edge.

UMaine led only 24-21 at halftime, but asserted itself with a dominating third quarter. The Black Bears set the tone with defense, making 10 steals among 12 Binghamton turnovers that led to 23 points.

UMaine surged in front in the second half. After Birna Benonysdottir opened the period with a basket from the lane, the Black Bears strung together 16 unanswered points.

Simon was among the catalysts, recording steals on three consecutive possessions. She converted two with transition baskets, then assisted on a Millan basket.

Millan’s steal and fast-break basket, then a Saar steal that led to a 3-pointer by Simon put the Black Bears ahead 38-23 with 5:52 left in the quarter. UMaine extended the advantage to 47-30 at the end of the period.

The Black Bears led by as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter.

The two teams play again at 2 p.m. Sunday.