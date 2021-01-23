AUGUSTA — FAME Chief Executive Officer Bruce Wagner recently announced his intention to retire on Feb. 5. He will be replaced on an interim basis by FAME’s Chief Risk Officer, Carlos Mello. The FAME Board of Directors will begin an immediate, national search for his successor.

“On behalf of the people of Maine, I thank Bruce for his leadership of FAME and for his partnership, particularly in the development of the State’s Ten Year Strategic Economic Development Plan,” said Gov. Janet Mills. “I wish Bruce well in his future endeavors and I look forward to working with FAME’s Board of Directors to identify a potential successor for this important role.”

“We will miss Bruce and his leadership and wish him an enjoyable and well-deserved retirement,” stated David Daigler, chair of FAME’s board and president of the Maine Community College System. “His contributions to FAME over the past seven years have been remarkable, and, as we seek a suitable successor to recommend to Gov. Mills, we will seek to find someone capable of continuing his work while elevating the agency’s impact for the benefit of Maine people and businesses.”





Wagner’s contributions to the agency include leading FAME through two intensive strategic planning exercises; a focused approach to taking on financial risk for public benefit; and FAME being named one of Maine’s Best Places to Work for six years in a row. Additionally, Wagner led FAME’s efforts to improve customer satisfaction and grow the agency’s business and education offerings significantly.

Wagner helped to lead the Governor’s Ten-Year Economic Strategic Plan effort in partnership with DECD Commissioner Heather Johnson and, more recently, led FAME’s efforts to provide COVID relief to its customers, both commercial and education, such as loan deferrals, modified terms/interest rates, and other special programs.

FAME Chief Risk Officer Carlos Mello will begin transitioning to the role of acting chief executive officer immediately. Mello is a senior member of FAME’s management team and has been with the agency for the past eight years. He is a former president and chief executive officer of Prudential Bank and Trust, FSB, in Hartford, Connecticut; a certified financial planner; and holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Boston College.

The Governor is expected to name a permanent chief executive officer, subject to legislative confirmation, following a search process led by the FAME Board of Directors.

The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) is a quasi-independent state agency that provides innovative financial solutions to help Maine citizens pursue business and educational opportunities. FAME helps to lead the creation of good paying jobs for Maine citizens by working at the nexus between economic and workforce development. To learn more about FAME, please visit www.famemaine.com.