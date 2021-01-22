With less than two months before their Colonial Athletic Association opener, the University of Maine football program has added two transfers to its recruiting class.

The duo includes an established place-kicker to help replace transfer Kenny Doak, who recently signed to compete as a graduate student at Southeast Missouri State. The Redhawks, like UMaine, compete in the Football Championship Subdivision.

UMaine has signed place-kicker Jonny Messina, who last played at Stetson University in Florida. He’ll be joined by cornerback Kolubah Pewee Jr., who will join the Black Bears after attending the United States Military Academy (Army) in New York.





Last spring, Messina committed to play at Boise State of the Football Bowl Subdivision, but he did not appear in any games for the Broncos.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pounder from Orlando is Stetson’s all-time career leader in field goals (34), field-goal attempts (45), points after touchdowns (98) and total points (200).

Been working a lot on rhythm lately with @4thandLongwell. Excited to see the results and to keep building on them! pic.twitter.com/zNR59xQJzn — Jonny Messina (@JonnyMessina) January 3, 2021

In 2019, Messina converted 15 of his 19 field-goal attempts and 41 of his 42 extra points. He is an honorable mention in the Pioneer League.

“Jonny is the all-time leading scorer at Stetson and has made kicks in big moments,” UMaine head coach Nick Charlton said. “He is also an excellent student and will be enrolled in our MBA (Master of Business Administration) program.”

Pewee was a freshman at Army last season and didn’t appear in any games for the varsity Black Knights. Army went 9-3 and played in the Liberty Bowl where they lost 24-21 to West Virginia.

Pewee (5-10, 170) is from Staten Island, New York, and was a standout wide receiver-defensive back at Tottenville High School. He was chosen to the All-Staten Island team as an all-purpose player and also was Tottenville’s kicker and punter.

Pewee made 20 catches for 397 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver and made two interceptions at cornerback, returning one for a TD. He also converted 29 of 34 PAT kicks.

“Kolubah is an exciting defensive back that brings college experience from Army and we expect him to compete right away,” Charlton said.

“We will continue to add great student-athletes that are talented on the field but, more importantly, fit our culture and are great people,” he said.

UMaine is scheduled to open its six-game CAA schedule March 6 at Delaware before playing its home opener against Albany on March 13.

The fall season was pushed back to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.