This story will be updated.

Another four Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported 636 more coronavirus cases.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,888. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 8,013 on Thursday.





Three Cumberland county residents and one Penobscot county resident died, bringing the statewide death toll to 540.

The new case rate statewide Friday is 4.75 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide is 271.02.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 36,274, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 35,638 on Thursday.

Of those, 20,472 have been confirmed positive, while 6,802 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,309 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about the hospitalizations was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (3,965), Aroostook (1,078), Cumberland (10,479), Franklin (644), Hancock (717), Kennebec (2,828), Knox (540), Lincoln (426), Oxford (1,737), Penobscot (3,123), Piscataquis (180), Sagadahoc (687), Somerset (1,024), Waldo (456), Washington (544) and York (7,827) counties. Information about where an additional 19 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 24,633,015 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 410,378 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.