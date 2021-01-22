BAR HARBOR — Machias Savings Bank is pleased to announce that Jennifer Walter has filled the role of mortgage originator in Bar Harbor. In this role, Walter will be responsible for assisting customers throughout the home financing process, including purchasing, building, refinancing or making use of equity.

Walter joined Machias Savings Bank as a financial services specialist in 2019 before completing her residential lending training. She is a resident of Lamoine.

Walter fills the role of mortgage specialist after the retirement of Jack Gibbons, who held this position for nearly 15 years.





“We wish Jack the best of luck in his retirement, and are grateful for the fantastic work he did within the Bar Harbor community for so long. Jennifer has already proven that she has both the skills to make this a seamless transition and the passion for the community that will make her the perfect fit to fill this role. We look forward to being able to continue to provide the home financing support our customers need in the Bar Harbor area, as well as throughout Maine,” said Kim Nason, SVP retail lending.