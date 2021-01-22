HOULTON — Katahdin Trust, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced the promotion of Patty Hersey to vice president, cash management and business development officer. In her new role, Hersey will continue to be responsible for business development for small business, commercial, and nonprofit entities in the Aroostook County market area. She also provides service for Katahdin’s cash management products including wires, ACH, Positive Pay, remote check deposit, online banking, and merchant services offerings.

“Patty has been with the Bank for more than 21 years and has fostered deep relationships with our customers over this time,” said Angela Butler, senior vice president, retail and business banking. “This promotion recognizes how valuable she is to our organization and we appreciate her dedicated efforts not only towards our company but also our customers.”

Based out of the bank’s operations center in Houlton, Hersey has held several different roles within the bank during her tenure. She joined Katahdin Trust in 1999 as an electronic banking clerk, then was promoted to supervisor of deposit operations in 2002, operations officer in 2006, corporate services officer in 2007, assistant vice president and corporate services officer in 2009 and most recently vice president, business development officer in 2014.





Hersey is a graduate of Houlton High School and attained her Supervisory Leadership Certificate from the University of Maine at Orono. She has received several diplomas from the Northern New England Center for Financial Training in General and Advanced Financial Services, Commercial Lending, Banking and Finance and Bank Operations. Hersey also is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking in Durham, New Hampshire.

Active in her local community, Hersey is a member of the Houlton Lodge of Elks #835 and has volunteered time for the Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce, Catholic Charities of Maine, and serves on the board for the Health Services Foundation. She resides in Houlton with her husband, Wendell, and has three grown children: Nicholas, Mariah and Ian.