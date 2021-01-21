BOYS BASKETBALL
Houlton 67, Presque Isle 55
At Presque Isle
Houlton: Moody 1-11-13, I. Gentle 3-3-15, Sennett 1-7-12, Johnston 1-0-5, Bartlett 0-0-0, Solomon 1-2-4, J. Gentle 2-0-4, Foley 6-0-12, Carmichael 0-0-0, Ervin 1-0-2
Presque Isle: Mosher 0-0-0, Beaulieu 0-0-0, Yarema 2-1-5, Devine 0-1-1, Maynard 1-2-4, Cummings 4-2-13, Rideout 7-3-17, McAtee 4-2-10, 1-0-2, Hallett 1-1-3
Houlton 19-30-45-67
PI 14-29-42-55
3-pt. goals: I. Gentle 2, Sennett, Johnston; Cummings
JV: PI 54-43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dexter 73, Central 33
At Central
Dexter (3-0): Cally Gudroe, Peyton Grant 14-1-36, Jillian Poliquin, Elizabeth Kinney 4-0-8, Lily Brown, Jozlynn Paige, Cheyenne Beem 2-1-6, Hannah Dean 1-0-2, Macie Peach, Abigail Wakefield 1-0-2, Avery Herrick 5-3-13, Emma Paige 1-0-2, Lily Bagley
Central (0-1): Grace Campbell, Sydney Gray, Erica Noonan 0-1-1, Hannah Crocker 1-0-2, Abby Young 1-3-5, Izzy Allen 3-1-9, Hannah Rogers, Rylee Speed 2-1-7, Alexyss Curtis, Madison Pinkham, Alexis Whitty 1-1-3, Gabby Poulin 2-0-4, Chloe Daigle 0-1-1, Britni Grant.
Dexter 17-38-56-73
Central 6-13-23-33
3-pt. goals: Grant 7, Beem; Allen 2, Speed 2
Winthrop 55, Boothbay 37
At Winthrop
Boothbay (1-1) top scorers: Glory Blethen 15, Kathryn Hibbard 10, Jaelyn Crocker 6 points
Winthrop (1-1) top scorers: Maddie Perkins 18, Sage Fortin 15, Madison Forgue 14
Boothbay 6-20-28-37
Winthrop 13-19-35-55