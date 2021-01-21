NANTUCKET, Massachusetts — The federal government has added two new “slow zones” to try to protect vulnerable whales from ship strikes.

The zones are located off New York City and Nantucket, Massachusetts, and they’re designed to protect North Atlantic right whales. The whales number only about 360, and they are vulnerable to collisions with ships.

Mariners in the slow zones are asked to travel slowly or avoid the areas altogether. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said right whales have been detected in the areas.





The two new zones bring the total number of slow zones to protect the whales to six.