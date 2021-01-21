WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine announced that Morgan Cashwell of Winterport will begin serving as his legislative director in the Washington, D.C. office, navigating and advancing his entire portfolio of policy priorities for Maine and the nation.

“As much as Morgan knows about thinking through and crafting vital policies – and that’s a lot – she knows more about Maine and its people and its wide range of needs,” said King. “Morgan has worked with me for years forming innovative solutions in the energy and climate sector, as well as helping get the Great American Outdoors Act across the finish line; with the 117th Congress presenting new opportunities for Maine, I’m sure she will bring the same creative intelligence to our entire policy platform.”

Along with Cashwell’s promotion, Senior Policy Advisor Sanjay Kane will also be elevated to deputy legislative Director for King – handling a larger portfolio and helping King’s vision take shape through legislative efforts. Both of these moves are being made now that Chad Metzler – who has served as King’s legislative director for the past eight years – plans to leave the office for a new policy endeavor in Washington, D.C.





Cashwell has worked on Capitol Hill for a decade and King for over five years as the Senator’s Senior Counsel on climate and energy policy where her accomplishments include energy storage opportunities through the Department of Defense to carbon reduction programs through the Departments of Energy to public lands bills within the Department of Interior. Prior to joining King, Cashwell worked for U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy, D-Florida as deputy legislative director and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine as a legal assistant.

Raised in Winterport, Cashwell is a graduate of Hampden Academy, received her bachelor’s degree from Goucher College and received her JD from CUNY School of Law.