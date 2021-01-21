Due to unforeseen circumstances, Darlin’ Corey SoundCheck livestreamed concert has been rescheduled to Feb. 19.

CAMDEN — Camden Opera House opens its 2021 performance season Friday, Jan. 22 with a 7:30 p.m. audience-free livestream of Darlin’ Corey. The SoundCheck show will be streamed from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

Darlin’ Corey is the husband-and-wife duo of Matt Shipman and Erica Brown, who also perform together in Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection, Josephine County and Side By Each. Shipman plays guitar, mandolin, bouzouki and clawhammer banjo. Performing for many years throughout the United States and Canada, he weaves a love of traditional music into his songwriting. Maine Arts Commission Master Artist Brown began competing in fiddle contests at age 7 and two years later was traveling throughout New England, Canada and Louisiana with the Maine French Fiddlers. She currently teaches at Bates College, and the couple teaches all ages at their Darlin’ Corey Studios in Portland.







Darlin’ Corey’s show is sponsored by the Lord Camden Inn. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Next up is local jazzman Wayne DeLano on Jan. 29. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.